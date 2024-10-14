How to see HSC results tomorrow
The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2024 will be published on Tuesday.
The results will be published around 11:00am on the day. The chairmen of the relevant education boards will announce the results.
Students will be able to check their results through SMS and official websites.
Visiting the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd), www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, or www.eduboardresults.gov.bd, and clicking on the "Result" section, institutions can download result sheets by entering their EIIN number. Besides, students can download their individual result sheets using their roll and registration numbers.
Results will also be accessible via the board's official Android app. Furthermore, students who pre-register via SMS will receive their results directly on their mobile phones.
To pre-register, students must go to the message option of any mobile operator and type: HSC<>Board Name (First 3 Letters)<>Roll<>Year and send it to 16222.
After eight days of the exams, all exams were postponed this year amid unrest centering the quota reform movement and subsequent mass upsurge.
The education ministry had decided to evaluate the students using subject mapping method for other subjects based on the SSC results.
This year, the HSC and its equivalent exams began across the country except in Sylhet division on 30 June.The exams in Sylhet division started on 9 July as the education ministry deferred the board’s exams due to flooding.
A total of 14,50,790 students from nine general Education Boards, Madrasa Board and Technical Board were expected to sit for the exams from 9,463 educational institutions at 2,275 centres across the country.