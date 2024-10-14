How to see HSC results tomorrow

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations of 2024 will be published on Tuesday.

The results will be published around 11:00am on the day. The chairmen of the relevant education boards will announce the results.

Students will be able to check their results through SMS and official websites.

Visiting the Dhaka Education Board website (www.dhakaeducationboard.gov.bd), www.educationboardresults.gov.bd, or www.eduboardresults.gov.bd, and clicking on the "Result" section, institutions can download result sheets by entering their EIIN number. Besides, students can download their individual result sheets using their roll and registration numbers.

Results will also be accessible via the board's official Android app. Furthermore, students who pre-register via SMS will receive their results directly on their mobile phones.

To pre-register, students must go to the message option of any mobile operator and type: HSC<>Board Name (First 3 Letters)<>Roll<>Year and send it to 16222.