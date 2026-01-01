Not all secondary students will receive all books on the New Year

Today, Thursday, is the first day of the New Year. It is also the first day of the country’s new academic year.

However, on this day, a large number of secondary-level students will not receive all their textbooks as the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) could not supply more than 27 per cent of secondary-level books until yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, the last day of the previous year.

Nevertheless, NCTB officials hope that secondary-level students will receive all their books by mid-January. Sources concerned said it may take the entire month of January for students to receive all books for all subjects. It may even extend into February.