International Mother Language Day observed at UCSI University
The Cultural Club of UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus observed the Language Martyrs' Day and The International Mother Language Day-2024 with utmost dignity and somberness on Thursday, 22 February, 2024.
A variety of programmes including discussions, musical performances, and recitals were organised on the occasion of the day by the University Cultural Club, stated a press release.
Pro vice-chancellor of the University, professor Dato Ir Mohd Saleh Jaafar was present as the chief guest while distinguished faculty members and students of the university were attended the event.
The programme started with a welcome speech from Dean of the Faculty of Business and Management, professor Golam Ahmed Faruqui.
Later, members of the university cultural club performed songs in chorus, recited poems and read out essays. A special documentary was also screened in memory of the Language Martyrs.
While speaking professor Saleh said that the history of Bangladesh's independence is very rich, including the language movement of 1952.
The history of this sacrifice of language martyrs has earned a reputation for the country on the world map. So I believe that our university students will cherish the sacrifice of the language martyrs of 52' in their hearts, he hopped.
Other respected guests and individuals present at the event also expressed hope that the spirit of 21 February will grow among the younger generation.