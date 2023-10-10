USCI University: First foreign university with branch campus in Bangladesh

UCSI University has been launched in the country to cater to the needs of the students’ interest to make them prepared for the fourth industrial revolution and the rise of Artificial Intelligence. The Malaysian private university opened its Bangladesh campus this year. USCI has been serving students of Malaysia since 1986.
Banani campus
Malaysia has been praised for its spectacular economic development for a long time now and the country has now hogged the spotlight for its education sector development lately. The Southeast Asian country has become a top destination for foreign students in this region. The opening of the campus of a Malaysian university has come as a great opportunity for Bangladeshi students. USCI has opened its Bangladesh campus in Dhaka city’s upscale Banani area.
The university authorities said 24 departments have been offering undergraduate and postgraduate studies. The authorities are endeavoring to make the syllabus in line with the government’s vision of smart Bangladesh. The university offers different programmes including Business Studies, Management, Architecture, Computer Science, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Engineering, Mass Communication, Psychology and Fashion Design. Officials of the university’s Bangladesh campus said experienced foreign teachers are also joining the academic activities.
Ranking
UCSI University is one of the top ranked universities in Asia. USCI Malaysia is one of the top 300 universities according to QS ranking of world universities. It is 72nd among Asian universities and 16th among Southeast Asian universities.
USCI has rolled out BSC in Actuarial Science for the first time in Bangladesh. Graduates of this subject are likely to get employed in local and international economic organisations.
Lab facilities
Apart from regular studies, the USCI University offers computer labs, fashion design lab, graphics and multimedia lab, electronics engineering lab and an enriched library. The students will also get the facility of using the online library and lab of the main campus in Malaysia. The authorities say that the Dhaka campus students will also get the opportunity of credit transfer to the main campus in Malaysia.
The Banani campus also offers indoor games and counseling facilities for the students.
The university has a host of alumni who are working with reputed organisations throughout the world. The authorities said these networks of alumni will play a role in extending support to the students of Bangladesh campus. The alumni will join seminars and workshops arranged by the university.
Tuition fees and scholarships
Many Bangladeshi students are keen to have a foreign degree. The USCI has opened its campus in Bangladesh so that the students can acquire world-class education in Bangladesh at a lower cost. The tuition fees is almost half in Bangladesh branch campus compared to the main campus. The university also offers 20 to 100 per cent scholarship based on merit. Scholarship is also provided based on results of HSC and admission test. The students can also get tuition fee waiver on the results of semester.
USCI University’s Bangladesh campus offers students different academic programmes and courses. This university is working to provide global education opportunities to the students of Bangladesh. The teaching and research quality of UCSI University Bangladesh branch campus is recognised by the Malaysian higher education ministry and the Malaysian qualifications agency. This university is one of the top 300 universities in the world. The university’s curriculum has been developed with an emphasis on the future career of the students. The students can have the opportunity of credit transfer to the main campus and 300 top universities of the world. The university organises different cultural and co-curricular activities for the students to develop their skills. The university emphasizes on organising workshops, internships, seminars, study tours to enhance professional skills of the students. Various trainings are being provided to students to spur their interests in line with smart Bangladesh. The students are being offered every opportunity with a learning management system, modern library and multidimensional library facilities .Mohammad Saleh Bin Jafar, pro-vice chancellor, USCI University Bangladesh branch campus