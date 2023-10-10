USCI University: First foreign university with branch campus in Bangladesh

Malaysia has been praised for its spectacular economic development for a long time now and the country has now hogged the spotlight for its education sector development lately. The Southeast Asian country has become a top destination for foreign students in this region. The opening of the campus of a Malaysian university has come as a great opportunity for Bangladeshi students. USCI has opened its Bangladesh campus in Dhaka city’s upscale Banani area.

The university authorities said 24 departments have been offering undergraduate and postgraduate studies. The authorities are endeavoring to make the syllabus in line with the government’s vision of smart Bangladesh. The university offers different programmes including Business Studies, Management, Architecture, Computer Science, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Engineering, Mass Communication, Psychology and Fashion Design. Officials of the university’s Bangladesh campus said experienced foreign teachers are also joining the academic activities.