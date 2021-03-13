Rokeya University teachers publish white paper on VC Kalimullah

A group of teachers at the Begum Rokeya University (BRU) published a 790-page white paper on various irregularities and corruption of their vice-chancellor professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah.
To publish the white paper, the teachers on Sunday organised a press conference under the banner of Odhikar Surokkha Parishad, UNB reports.
In the conference, convener of the parishad professor Matiur Rahman alleged that the VC is directly involved in academic, administrative and financial irregularities, nepotism, fraud, admission trade, harassment, torture and oppression.
He alleged that Kalimullah and his mother Nilufar Begum, who was appointed by him, proceeded to appoint teachers at Sociology and Women and Gender Studies departments of the university without maintaining any protocol.
According to Odhikar Surokkha Parishad, corruption of Tk 5 million (50 lakh) was done during construction of a campus road.
The written statement highlighted 111 instances of such irregularities and corruptions including contempt of court by the VC, irregularities in the liaison office in Dhaka and the construction of a Bangabandhu mural.
