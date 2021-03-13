Rokeya University teachers publish white paper on VC Kalimullah

A group of teachers at the Begum Rokeya University (BRU) published a 790-page white paper on various irregularities and corruption of their vice-chancellor professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah.

To publish the white paper, the teachers on Sunday organised a press conference under the banner of Odhikar Surokkha Parishad, UNB reports.

In the conference, convener of the parishad professor Matiur Rahman alleged that the VC is directly involved in academic, administrative and financial irregularities, nepotism, fraud, admission trade, harassment, torture and oppression.



