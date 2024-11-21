Application for JnU admission begins 1 Dec

Applications for admission to Bachelor’s (Hons) and BBA first-year programmes at Jagannath University (JnU) for the academic year 2024–2025 will open on 1 December.

Prospective students can apply online from 12:00 PM on December 1 until 11:59 PM on 15 December, according to a notification signed by the university's Acting Registrar, Professor Dr. Md. Gias Uddin, on Thursday.

According to the notification, students who passed the SSC or equivalent examinations in 2021 or 2022 and the HSC or equivalent examinations in 2024 will be eligible to apply, provided they meet the specific admission criteria for the various units of JnU.

The notification further stated that applicants must pay an initial application fee of Tk 100 during the online application process. From the pool of applicants, the top 40,000 candidates will be shortlisted to participate in the admission tests.