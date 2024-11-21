Application for JnU admission begins 1 Dec
Applications for admission to Bachelor’s (Hons) and BBA first-year programmes at Jagannath University (JnU) for the academic year 2024–2025 will open on 1 December.
Prospective students can apply online from 12:00 PM on December 1 until 11:59 PM on 15 December, according to a notification signed by the university's Acting Registrar, Professor Dr. Md. Gias Uddin, on Thursday.
According to the notification, students who passed the SSC or equivalent examinations in 2021 or 2022 and the HSC or equivalent examinations in 2024 will be eligible to apply, provided they meet the specific admission criteria for the various units of JnU.
The notification further stated that applicants must pay an initial application fee of Tk 100 during the online application process. From the pool of applicants, the top 40,000 candidates will be shortlisted to participate in the admission tests.
Shortlisted candidates will need to pay Tk 700 to download their admit cards for the exams, the notice added.
Admission Test Schedule
The admission tests for the 2024–2025 academic year will be held as follows:
Faculty of Fine Arts (E Unit): Friday, January 31, 2025
Faculty of Social Sciences (D Unit): Friday, February 14, 2025
Faculty of Arts (B Unit): Saturday, February 15, 2025
Faculty of Science and Life and Earth Sciences (A Unit): Saturday, February 22, 2025
Faculty of Business Studies (C Unit): Friday, 28 February 2025
Each unit's admission test will be conducted in three shifts on the respective day.
Further Information
Details regarding the application process, eligibility requirements, application fees, and admission test participation fees are available in the admission guide on the Jagannath University website: https://admission.jnu.ac.bd.