RU to allow test for second-time admission seekers

A student of Rajshahi University rides bicycle on the campus
The Rajshahi University (RU) authorities on Thursday decided to give the second-time admission seekers the chance to sit for the admission test in the upcoming 2021-22 academic session, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the admission test sub-committee, with RU vice-chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair, said RU student adviser Professor M Tareq Nur.

He said the university had decided to allow the second-time admission seekers to sit for the entry tests considering the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, there would be no such opportunity from next year, Professor Tareq Nur added.

According to the decision of the admission test sub-committee, the online preliminary application process for undergraduate courses for the 2021-22 session will begin on 25 May and will continue till 9 June.

The admission tests will be held on 24-27 July in three units.

Earlier, in 2018, RU allowed students to sit for its undergraduate admission tests only once.

