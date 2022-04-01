RU to allow test for second-time admission seekers

He said the university had decided to allow the second-time admission seekers to sit for the entry tests considering the Covid-19 outbreak.
However, there would be no such opportunity from next year, Professor Tareq Nur added.
According to the decision of the admission test sub-committee, the online preliminary application process for undergraduate courses for the 2021-22 session will begin on 25 May and will continue till 9 June.
The admission tests will be held on 24-27 July in three units.
Earlier, in 2018, RU allowed students to sit for its undergraduate admission tests only once.