GPA-based assessment, structural question to be abolished

NCTB member professor Md Mosiuzzaman told Prothom Alo that as per the guideline a student would not be compared with other unnecessarily in the new curriculum. Students would not be burdened with grade or score. Necessary measures would be taken to advance a student further.
Some educationists think the new system might be counterproductive if the teachers are not adequately trained. The government is piloting the new competency-based national school curriculum at class VI in 62 secondary schools. The new curriculum would be fully implemented in class I, VI and VII in 2023.
New curriculum would be implemented in class III, IV, VIII, IX in 2024. The curriculum would be started in class V and X in 2025. The new curriculum would be fully implemented in class XI in 2026 and class XII in 2027.
Under the new curriculum, there would be no traditional exams up till class III. The students would be evaluated based on various activities during classroom learning throughout the year.
From class IV to X, the students would be evaluated jointly during the study period and at the end of a year in five subjects (Bangla, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science) while in five other subjects, 100 per cent evaluation will be held during study period.
In Class XI-XII, 30 per cent of evaluation will be held during study period and remaining 70 per cent will be overall evaluation.
Smmitive assessment twice a year
In secondary and higher secondary level, assessment is held in creative and MCQ system. In creative method, a question is divided into four parts. Although named creative, it is essentially a structural system of question.
There would be no structural system in the new method. Also there would be no MCQ as now. The assessment would continue throughout the year.
Also there would a summative assessment after six months. Necessary steps would be taken as per an interim report prepared based on the evaluation. There would be another summative assessment at the end of the year. Later an annual report would be provided coordinating classroom learning and summative assessment.
Professor at Dhaka University’s Institute of Education and Research, M Tariq Ahsan, who is involved with forming the new curriculum, told Prothom Alo that there would be no half-yearly exam under the new system but there would be a summative assessment at the end of six months. The competence acquired by the students during classroom learning would be assessed in the half-yearly assessment. The question pattern would be different for different subjects.
Assessment in three stages
Under the existing system, the students are evaluated in several grades or GPA. This would be changed. The student would be evaluated in three stages—the first stage would be known as initial stage of competence, the second stage is named as middle stage of competence and the last stage is known as competent stage.
NCTB member professor Md Mosiuzzaman explained the system.
For example, the students are given a task to do. The student who can carry out the task would be considered at the initial stage of competence. The students who can do the task properly would be considered at the middle stage and those whose can finish the task efficiently would be considered at the competent stage.
The assessment would vary in subjects. In English, fours skills—reading, writing, listening and speaking—would be taught whereas only reading and writing is taught under the existing system.
The way promotion to be given from one class to another class
Attendance in the class has been given highest priority in the new method. Tariq Ahsan said a student, who is present in class, would do better in the in-study evaluation.
According to the guideline, the students who can ensure a certain level of attendance would be given priority in promotion to next class. The level of competence required in subjects to get promotion would be determined. A student might be promoted to the next class even if he/she is at an initial stage in certain competence given that the student demonstrates plan of improvement in that aspect.
As per the guideline, there might be three decisions regarding a student’s promotion. These are, ‘promoted’, ‘not promoted’ and ‘promoted under conditions’. The students must have a plan of improvement in subjects where they are lagging behind and they must implement the plan of improvement with help from teachers alongside regular study in the next class.
For example a student who cannot acquire the minimum competence in more than three subjects might not be promoted to the next class. However, this matter is not yet finalised. A teacher involved with the process said this matter is still under evaluation.
The students who fail to acquire minimum competence in one or two subjects would be promoted to the next class on condition to make improvement in that subject. In such case, the time after the education year might be used to make up for the learning deficit. Such students can be promoted to the next class upon another short assessment.
App-based record
The data of evaluation of students would be stored through an app.
The teachers would be able to do this through their mobile phones. The whole process of evaluation of students would be brought under a monitoring system. Head teacher, academic supervisor, education officer, education board and department would play certain roles in the monitoring process.
NCTB officials hope that proper implementation of the new curriculum would enhance the competence of students gradually.
Some educationists, however, think that evaluation under this system would be very tough if the teachers are not properly trained. They refer to a government estimation that around 38 per cent of teachers are still unable to make questions efficiently under the existing structural system introduced around one and half decades ago with much hype.
Some questions of the ongoing HSC examination under different education boards drew huge flak. That is why teachers need to be trained properly to implement the new system efficiently.