GPA-based assessment, structural question to be abolished

Assessment in the new curriculum set to be rolled out from next year would be made in two parts.

In one part, the formative assessment would be made in educational institutions through various activities during classroom learnings and in another part, the summative assessment would be made.

Although there are arrangements of examinations, but that would not be completely based on pen and paper like the existing system.

Students would be evaluated through various methods including assignment, presentation, communication and practical works. Like the existing system, GPA-based results would not be published.

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has set a guideline for the assessment of students under the framework of national curriculum. NCTB sources said the guideline has been set at a recent workshop in presence of education minister Dipu Moni.

The new curriculum would emphasise on enhancing competence of the students on life skills. Instead of GPA system, the students would be evaluated based on their competence of acquiring skills in three categories. The existing creative method would also not be followed. Even existing MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) would not remain.