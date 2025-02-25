KUET closed indefinitely
The authorities at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) have announced the closure of all residential halls until further notice in the interest of ensuring students' overall safety.
Students have been instructed to vacate the residential halls by 10:00 am on 26 February.
Furthermore, all academic activities at the university have been suspended until further notice.
This decision was made at the 99th (Emergency) meeting of the university's syndicate, which was held on Tuesday, 25 February.