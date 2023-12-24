Education

Admission test: Health minister announces more seats at medical colleges

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque speaks at a press conference at the health ministry at the Secretariat in Dhaka on 24 December 2023 after a meeting on updating the existing admission guidelines and finalising the time-bound work plan for MBBS and BDS admission test for the academic year 2023-24Courtesy

The government has added 1,030 more seats at 37 medical colleges on the MBBS courses for the 2023-24 academic session, raising the total number of seats to 5,380, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said on Sunday.

Besides, there will be 6,384 seats for private medical colleges, as well as 375 seats at the Armed Forces Medical College.

Application fee has been fixed at Tk 1,000 this year.

Zahid Maleque disclosed these at a press conference at the health ministry in Dhaka after a meeting on updating the existing admission guidelines and finalising the time-bound work plan for MBBS and BDS admission test for the academic year 2023-24.

Application begins 4 January

The minister said application for the admission test of MBBS courses will start on 4 January for foreign students and 10 January for local students while application will close on 23 January.

Also Read

Medical admission test on 9 February, coaching to be closed a month ago

Students can pay admission test fee from 26 January while roll or seat number will be allocated from 26 January and admit cards will be distributed from 5 January.

Meritorious students will get enrolled easily in MBBS course this time due to the introduction of automation system in the admission test, the minister said.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Education