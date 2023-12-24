Admission test: Health minister announces more seats at medical colleges

The government has added 1,030 more seats at 37 medical colleges on the MBBS courses for the 2023-24 academic session, raising the total number of seats to 5,380, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque said on Sunday.

Besides, there will be 6,384 seats for private medical colleges, as well as 375 seats at the Armed Forces Medical College.

Application fee has been fixed at Tk 1,000 this year.