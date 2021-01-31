Sacking, suspending teachers: Legal notice served on KU authorities

A legal notice was sent to the Khulna University (KU) authorities on Sunday for rescinding the suspension a teacher and sacking of two others, reports UNB.

Bangla discipline’s Assistant Professor Abul Fazal was suspended while another lecturer of the department Shakila Alam and History department’s lecturer Hoimonti Shukla were sacked by the university on 23 January.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua sent the legal notice to 10 people, including the vice-chancellor (VC), pro-VC and the registrar of the university. The notice demands withdrawal of the suspension and sacking orders within 24 hours of its receipt.

The notice said the teachers were punished without any proof.