Admission to four private universities suspended

The UGC took some tough steps against these 18 universities last month.
Today, Thursday, the authorities issued a public circular on Thursday over the steps taken against those universities.
The four universities who will be barred from admitting fresh students are: Prime Asia University, Stamford University Bangladesh, ASA University and Victoria University.
The admission process of these universities will remain halted until they relocate to their permanent campuses.
Meanwhile, State University and Manarat University will not be allowed to admit new students to any of their temporary campuses. However, they will conduct their academic activities at their permanent campuses.
Six universities received a three-month time as their improvement in relocating campuses is tangible. They are: Dhaka International University, Royal University, Southeast University, City University, The Millennium University and Bangladesh University. They will have to shift their campuses by 31 March.
Those who were allowed to move campuses by 30 June are: Brac University, University of Development Alternative, Green University, Uttara University, Presidency University and The People’s University.