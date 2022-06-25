Schedule of SSC exams to be announced after flood situation improves: Dipu Moni

The schedule of suspended Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be announced once floodwater completely recedes from schools, said education minister Dipu Moni, reports UNB.

The minister said this while talking to reporters on Saturday at a programme held at Chandpur Press Club.

“The new schedule for exams will be announced only if the students are able to attend the exams easily ,” she said.

"The schedule will be announced once floodwater completely recedes from schools", Dipu Moni added.

Earlier on 17 June, SSC and equivalent examinations under all the education boards slated to begin on 19 June were postponed due to the flood situation in the country.