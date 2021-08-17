Schools and colleges make 'perfunctory preparation' to reopen

These plans for extensive publicity have not been implemented because the government has not taken any decision as yet as to when the schools and colleges will be opened.

Principal of Dhaka's Government Laboratory High School, Md Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that they would reopen the moment the government gave the order. They were fully prepared. They had set up hand washing facilities at the main gate of the school. A teacher would enter the classroom just before the previous teacher exits so that the students would follow the health rules.

The school has 1500 to 1600 students in one shift. Principal Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan said they would plan how to hold classes once they received directives from the ministry. The health ministry may also provide directives. Then they would decide how many classes would be taken a week and how many students there would be per shift. The matter hadn't been decided upon as yet.

Director of the primary school directorate Alamgir Muhammad Mansurul Alam, told Prothom Alo that they have been prepared for quite a few months to reopen the schools. They are doing all required to ensure the cleanliness of the schools.

When asked if the schools were inspected regularly, he said they kept in touch and were in contact with all schools through WhatsApp.

The principal of a government school in Kishoreganj, however, told Prothom Alo that a few months ago the directorate had asked them for plans about restarting school. They sent the plans accordingly. Hand washing facilities had been installed at the school. Masks were kept in stock. The school had a large number of students but they had not received any directives as yet as to how to bring them all back to school. They had not been instructed as to whether the students would come to school every day or once or twice as well, how many shifts would be held and so on.