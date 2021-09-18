Schools cannot charge fees for assignments: Dipu Moni

"Schools have been closed for a long time. If students have dues, it can be realised in installments or some other arrangements. The dues should not be mixed up with assignments," she said.

The minister further said that everyone should continue to try to abide by the hygiene rules.

"We are coordinating with everyone so that health guidelines are followed properly in school. These rules are not only for Covid and dengue safety, If students get used to maintaining hygiene practices, it will help them have a healthier future," she said.