Schools, colleges to remain shut till 11 September

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The education ministry on Thursday extended the closure of educational institutes up to higher secondary levels till 11 September.

Educational institutes have remained shut since 17 March last year due to the coronavirus situation.

The closure was until 31 August according to the last announcement.

A UNICEF report published on Tuesday said Bangladesh has experienced second-longest school closure in the world due to coronavirus.

Extended closure has hampered the education life of over 45 million students up to the highest level.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 18 August urged authorities to consider reopening educational institutes as soon as possible.

The education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry have started preparations to this end.

The education ministry held a meeting on Thursday over the possibility of reopening the institutions.

State minister for primary and mass education ministry Zakir Hossain on Tuesday told journalists that preparation is being taken so that schools can reopen anytime.

He said the authorities might reopen schools once the Covid-19 situation improves further.

Education ministry sources said they are planning to reopen universities first and other institutions in phases.

