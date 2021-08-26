Schools, colleges to remain shut till 11 September

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 18 August urged authorities to consider reopening educational institutes as soon as possible.
The education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry have started preparations to this end.
The education ministry held a meeting on Thursday over the possibility of reopening the institutions.
State minister for primary and mass education ministry Zakir Hossain on Tuesday told journalists that preparation is being taken so that schools can reopen anytime.
He said the authorities might reopen schools once the Covid-19 situation improves further.
Education ministry sources said they are planning to reopen universities first and other institutions in phases.