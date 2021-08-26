Schools, colleges to remain shut till 11 September

The education ministry on Thursday extended the closure of educational institutes up to higher secondary levels till 11 September.

Educational institutes have remained shut since 17 March last year due to the coronavirus situation.

The closure was until 31 August according to the last announcement.

A UNICEF report published on Tuesday said Bangladesh has experienced second-longest school closure in the world due to coronavirus.

Extended closure has hampered the education life of over 45 million students up to the highest level.