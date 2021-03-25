Schools, colleges to reopen on 23 May

All schools and colleges will reopen on 4 May 2 and teaching in classrooms will also resume from that day.

The education ministry said this decision has been taken in consultation with the national technical advisory committee for coronavirus due to the recent rise in coronavirus infection.

A press released has been issued on Thursday in this regard.

Earlier in the day, education minister replied to the queries from newspersons on school shutdown after a discussion on ‘Genocide Day’ organised by Awami League’s Dhaka city south and north units on 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka .