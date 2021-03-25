Schools, colleges to reopen on 23 May

All schools and colleges will reopen on 4 May 2 and teaching in classrooms will also resume from that day.
The education ministry said this decision has been taken in consultation with the national technical advisory committee for coronavirus due to the recent rise in coronavirus infection.
A press released has been issued on Thursday in this regard.
Earlier in the day, education minister replied to the queries from newspersons on school shutdown after a discussion on ‘Genocide Day’ organised by Awami League’s Dhaka city south and north units on 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka .
Dipu Moni said if the infection rate of coronavirus continues to increase, the ongoing shutdown of educational institutions is likely to be extended until the coming Eid by coordinating with the university level holidays.
All educational institutions across the country are closed since 17 March 2020 following detection of the first Covid-19 case in the country on 8 March that year.
After a long holiday, the government announced reopening of schools and colleges on 30 March and universities on 24 May.