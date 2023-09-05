SSC exams likely in Feb, HSC in June in 2024

Education boards have announced probable dates of SSC and HSC examinations for 2024 while the SSC exams may start at the second week of February while HSC in the second week of June.

Inter education board coordination committee’s president and Dhaka Education Board chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar disclosed this to Prothom Alo.

He said the notice in this regard has been published on education board website.

HSC exams would be held according to revised curriculum in 2023 while SSC as per full curriculum, Tapa Kumar added.