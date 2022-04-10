‘Seeds for the Future 2022 Bangladesh’ kicks off with roadshows

To initiate ‘Seeds for the Future 2022, Bangladesh’, roadshows are being arranged at the participating universities this month. Recently two roadshows were organised at the University of Dhaka (DU), and Islamic University of Technology (IUT) respectively. At the events, Dr. Anis Ahmed, Professor and Chairman, Department of EEE, University of Dhaka; the Vice-Chancellor of IUT Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam; Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh Jason Lizongsheng; were present with other faculty members of DU, IUT and officials of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited.
At the event at DU, Dr. Anis Ahmed highlighted the learning opportunities provided by the ‘Seeds for the Future’ programme to the students of the university. He commented, “’Seeds for the Future’ offers huge learning opportunities to the participants about the recent phenomenon in the ICT world. Through this program, students also feel the enthusiasm to know the unknown. This programme is contributing to producing a skilled workforce that is helping to modernize the country’s telecom sector. Students are participating in this programme enthusiastically preparing to get selected.”
At the event at IUT, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, said, “Huawei’s ‘Seeds For The Future’ has been a fantastic and impactful programme. IUT took part in this programme for the third time last year, and I saw my students enthusiastically involved with this competition that focused on developing young talent by enriching their knowledge, innovative minds, and leadership skills. I advise my students take part in this programme this year and ahead.”
Jason Lizongsheng, Board member of Huawei Bangladesh (Technologies) Limited, said, “Huawei believes in empowering and facilitating the youth. That’s why, we have different programmes meant to help the youth gather knowledge and develop ICT-related skills. ‘Seeds for the Future’ is one such programme. I believe a great number of students will enroll in this programme this year since this year’s edition will be equally exciting and enlightening for the participants.”
‘Seeds for the Future’ is Huawei’s flagship CSR program dedicated to top STEM and non-STEM students worldwide and is meant for inspiring ICT talent. First launched in Bangladesh in 2014, this programme has been developing ICT talents since its inception and is quite popular among academics as well as students. This year, Huawei will be organising the event for the eighth time.
This year University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET), Islamic University of Technology (IUT), BRAC University, East-West University (EWU) and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), will take part in this programme. The roadshow will gradually be held at other universities based on the feasibility of both universities and Huawei.