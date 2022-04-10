‘Seeds for the Future 2022 Bangladesh’ kicks off with roadshows

To initiate ‘Seeds for the Future 2022, Bangladesh’, roadshows are being arranged at the participating universities this month. Recently two roadshows were organised at the University of Dhaka (DU), and Islamic University of Technology (IUT) respectively. At the events, Dr. Anis Ahmed, Professor and Chairman, Department of EEE, University of Dhaka; the Vice-Chancellor of IUT Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam; Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh Jason Lizongsheng; were present with other faculty members of DU, IUT and officials of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited.

At the event at DU, Dr. Anis Ahmed highlighted the learning opportunities provided by the ‘Seeds for the Future’ programme to the students of the university. He commented, “’Seeds for the Future’ offers huge learning opportunities to the participants about the recent phenomenon in the ICT world. Through this program, students also feel the enthusiasm to know the unknown. This programme is contributing to producing a skilled workforce that is helping to modernize the country’s telecom sector. Students are participating in this programme enthusiastically preparing to get selected.”