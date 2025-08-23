HSC 2026: Exams to be held in May-June, on full syllabus
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), Alim, and equivalent examinations of 2026 will be held in May–June next year, covering the full syllabus in all subjects, with full exam duration and full marks.
In this regard, a circular from the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) was published today, Saturday (23 August), on the website of the Dhaka Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.
According to the circular, classes for students admitted to Class XI in the academic session 2024–25 at the higher secondary level commenced in the second week of August 2024. These students will sit for the HSC, Alim, and equivalent examinations in May–June 2026.
The exams will be held in line with the complete curriculum set by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board, with full syllabus, full exam duration, and full marks in every subject, the circular added.