Shura Committee takes charge of Hathazari madrasa

The Shura Committee, the policymaking body, on Saturday took charge of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Mainul Islam, popularly known as Hathazari madrasa following the resignation and death of its director general Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi.

Maulana Salauddin Nanupuri, a member of the Shura Committee, announced it through the loud speakers of Hathazari Mosque at 12:25pm before the namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) of Allama Shafi.

Salauddin Nanupuri said Allama Shafi huzur was their mentor (murubbi). “We’ll all pray for Allama Shafi. The Shura Committee will be responsible for resolving the ongoing crisis with the Madrasa. I’ll appoint the director of the madrasa in a short time after the namaz-e-janaza and burial of Allama Shafi Huzur. The Shura Committee will run the madrasa till the time before the appointment of the director,” he said.