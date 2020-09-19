Shura Committee takes charge of Hathazari madrasa

The Shura Committee, the policymaking body, on Saturday took charge of Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Mainul Islam, popularly known as Hathazari madrasa following the resignation and death of its director general Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi.
Maulana Salauddin Nanupuri, a member of the Shura Committee, announced it through the loud speakers of Hathazari Mosque at 12:25pm before the namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) of Allama Shafi.
Salauddin Nanupuri said Allama Shafi huzur was their mentor (murubbi). “We’ll all pray for Allama Shafi. The Shura Committee will be responsible for resolving the ongoing crisis with the Madrasa. I’ll appoint the director of the madrasa in a short time after the namaz-e-janaza and burial of Allama Shafi Huzur. The Shura Committee will run the madrasa till the time before the appointment of the director,” he said.
Amir (Chief) of Hefazat-e Islam Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi willingly stepped down as the director-general of Hathazari madrasa a day before his death.
On Thursday night, Maulana Noman Foyezi, a member of the Shura Committee of the Hathazari madrasa, announced his resignation after a meeting with Allama Shafi, saying that he (Shafi) would act as an advisor (muhtamim) of the Madrasa and the decision over removal of Shafi’s son Anas Madani, a teacher of the madrasa.
Allama Shafi’s resignation came amid student protests as a group of Hathazari madrasa students demonstrated demanding the removal of Maulana Anas, also the publicity secretary of Hefazat.
Hefazat chief post to be filled soon through convention: Junaid Babunagari
General secretary of Hefazat-e Islam Junaid Babunagari on Saturday said the post of Amir of Hefazat-e Islam that fell vacant following the death of Allama Shafi will be filled by a convention shortly.
He made this announcement through the loudspeakers of the Hathazari mosque before the namaz-e-janaza of Allama Shafi.
Describing Allama Shafi as their mentor, Babunagari said, “There is no internal conflict in Hefazat-e Islam. With the death of Allama Shafi Huzur, the post of Amir of Hefazat-e Islam became vacant. We’ll convene a convention of Hifazat-e Islam in a short time after completing the janaza and burial of Huzur (Allama Shafi). At the convention, we’ll unanimously elect the Amir of Hefazat-e Islam.”
The Hefazat-e Islam Bangladesh was formed on 19 January 2010 at the Ulema Conference held at Darul Ulum Hathazari Auditorium. Ahmed Shafi was nominated as its founder Amir.