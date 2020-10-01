Shutdown of educational institutions further extended

Prothom Alo English Desk
The government has again extended the closure of educational institutions until 31 October to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

MA Khayer, public relations officer of the education ministry confirmed the matter on Thursday, reports UNB.

The government on Wednesday decided to extend the closure of educational institutions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The leave is being extended considering the current situation. We must extend the closure. The date will be announced later,” education minister Dipu Moni said during an online interaction with reporters on Wednesday.

All educational institutions were closed on 16 March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The closure has been extended in phases and the government’s officials concerned say the time is not appropriate to open them.

