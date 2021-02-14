Shutdown of educational institutions further extended

The government has once again extended the ongoing shutdown of educational institutions due to the COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh. The shutdown has been extended until 28 February, said education minister Dipu Moni.
As per the last announcement of the ministry, the closure was until today (14 February).
All educational institutions in the country have been shut since 17 March last year due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. The closure has been extended multiple times.
The studies of over 40 million students in the country have been disrupted as the institutions have remained shut for long due to coronavirus outbreak.
The government has already annulled Junior School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (Dakhil) and HSC examinations last year due to the coronavirus situation in the country. Neither were the HSC exams held in 2020.
Besides, the school students were awarded auto-promotion without any final exams.