Applications for Chevening scholarships to open Tuesday

“If you are someone who is passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you,” said British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke.

“There’s no such thing as a typical scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion or background doesn’t matter. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion and a clear vision for your future. If this sounds like you, why not join our community of alumni from Bangladesh!

“‘Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference in Bangladesh,” said the High Commissioner.