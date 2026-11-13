DU, JU and BUET shut doors on HSC supplementary candidates; where can they apply

The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations were published on 31 October. Of the 1,240,798 candidates who appeared under 11 education boards, 646,685 passed, with an overall pass rate of 52.12 per cent. This means nearly half of the candidates failed. A total of 40,084 students secured GPA 5.

The education authorities have decided to hold supplementary examinations for students who failed in up to two subjects in this year's HSC and equivalent examinations. The examinations will begin on 1 December and end on 15 December.

The schedule was announced on Thursday, with the results expected to be published by late December. The initiative aims to ensure that students who pass the supplementary examinations can apply for admission to higher education institutions in the next academic year.