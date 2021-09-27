SSC exam on 14 Nov, HSC on 2 Dec

The secondary school certificate (SSC) and the higher secondary certificate (HSC) examinations for the academic session 2021 will start from 14 November and 2 December respectively.

On Monday, the directorate of secondary and higher education (DSHE) published the exam routines. Arrangement of the exams will follow the Covid health guidelines.

The examinees will get 01:30 hours to complete each of the tests. There will be no break between the MCQ and CQ tests.