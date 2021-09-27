SSC exam on 14 Nov, HSC on 2 Dec

Earlier on 23 September, Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board announced the routine of the Dakhil examination to be started from 14 November.
On Saturday, the education minister Dipu Moni hinted at holding the SSC and HSC exams in mid-November and late December respectively.
Examinees are requested to present 30 minutes earlier before their test starts, according to the exam routine.
Chief of the educational institutions will start distribution of admit cards among the examinees three days before the 1st day of exam.
SSC routine
The SSC exam routine said any education board can reschedule the routine on special circumstances. On every scheduled date, two tests will be held from 10:00am to 11:30am (morning shift) and 02:00pm to 03:30pm (day shift).
SSC test on physics (theory) will be held at morning shift on 14 November; Bangladesh history and world civilization at morning shift and accounting at day shift on 15 November; chemistry (theory) at morning shift on 16 November; physical education and sports (theory) at morning shift on 18 November; geography and environment at morning shift and finance and banking at day shift on 21 November; higher math and biology at morning shift on 22 November; and civics and good governance, and economics at morning shift and business entrepreneurship at day shift on 23 November.