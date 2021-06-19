SSC certificate distribution to begin Sunday

The notification further said the certificates of the students Dhaka education board will have to be collected from the 5th floor of building no. 4 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Certificates will be distributed in Narayanganj district on 20 June, in Faridpur on 21 June, in Munshiganj on 22 June, in Rajbari on 23 June, in Gopalganj on 24 June, in Narsingdi on 27 June, in Manikganj on 29 June, in Madaripur on 30 June, in Gazipur on 1 July, in Dhaka on 4 July, in Tangail on 6 July and in Kishoreganj on 7 July.
The notification also said the head teacher or representative of a school with a letter of authority and a list of students passed could collect the certificates by submitting three attested sample signatures.
The head teacher or representative of a school will have to take an application with signatures of president and chairman of the school’s managing committee or governing body or counter-signature of UNO of respective upazila for taking the certificates, it added.