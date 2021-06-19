SSC certificate distribution to begin Sunday

The notification further said the certificates of the students Dhaka education board will have to be collected from the 5th floor of building no. 4 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Certificates will be distributed in Narayanganj district on 20 June, in Faridpur on 21 June, in Munshiganj on 22 June, in Rajbari on 23 June, in Gopalganj on 24 June, in Narsingdi on 27 June, in Manikganj on 29 June, in Madaripur on 30 June, in Gazipur on 1 July, in Dhaka on 4 July, in Tangail on 6 July and in Kishoreganj on 7 July.