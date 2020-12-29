SSC exams likely in June, HSC in July-August: Education minister

The SSC (Secondary School Certificate), HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) and equivalent exams of the next year will be shifted to a later date due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, situation in Bangladesh, said education minister Dipu Moni.

The minister was addressing a virtual media conference on Tuesday.

She said the classes could be held in classrooms with curtailed curriculum from February to April before taking SSC and equivalent exams in June. HSC and equivalent classes are likely to be held in classrooms from February to May. The exams are likely to be held in July-August.

The education minister further said the certificates of JSC (Junior School Certificate) and JDC (Junior Dakhil Certificate) that the education boards will provide this year won’t mention any number as no exams were held. The JSC and JDC certificates will only mention that the students have passed.