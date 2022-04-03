SSC form fill-up to begin on 13 April

Advertisement
The Dhaka board of intermediate and secondary education on Sunday confirmed the matter by issuing a press release.
According to the release, students of science section will have to pay Tk 1,615 for filing out the form while the fee for business and humanities students is 1,495.
No institutions are allowed to take fees from students for over 24 months. Students will pay the session charge and the monthly fee until 31 December in 2021.
The SSC examination is likely to be held on 19 June.