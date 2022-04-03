Education

SSC form fill-up to begin on 13 April

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The online process of filling out the form for participating in secondary school examination 2022 will start on 13 April and continue until 24 April.

The final date for submitting the fee is 25 April.

The Dhaka board of intermediate and secondary education on Sunday confirmed the matter by issuing a press release.

According to the release, students of science section will have to pay Tk 1,615 for filing out the form while the fee for business and humanities students is 1,495.

No institutions are allowed to take fees from students for over 24 months. Students will pay the session charge and the monthly fee until 31 December in 2021.

The SSC examination is likely to be held on 19 June.

