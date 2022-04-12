SSC, HSC exams on all subjects with full marks from next year

Education minister Dipu Moni came up with this announcement on Tuesday in a press briefing at the education ministry.
Last year, the SSC and HSC examinations were held with reduced marks in shortened syllabus amid the pandemic.
How SSC and HSC exams to be taken this year
In Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) level, exams will be held on all subjects except one.
In SSC level, the examinations will not be held on religion and moral education, information and communication technology (ICT), Bangladesh and Global Studies, and Science.
These subjects will be evaluated through subject mapping. Among these subjects, students will not attend the examinations of three group-based subjects: Science, Business Studies and Humanities.
The SSC examination will be held on Bangla, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Higher Math, Biology, Accounting, Business Entrepreneurship, Finance and Banking, History of Bangladesh and World Civilization, Geography and Environment, Civics, Economics, Home Economics and Agricultural Study.
These subjects are to be distributed based on the disciplines—Science, Humanities and Business Studies.
The 2022 SSC examination will be held with revised syllabus. The subjects without practical will contain 55 marks—creative questions-40 and MCQ-15—in the examination while the subjects with practical to carry 45 marks: creative-30 and MCQ-15.
However, both the tests of English I and II papers will be held for 50-mark each. Students will get two hours to answer the questions: 1 hour and 40 minutes for creative and 20 minutes for MCQ part.
On the other hand, examinations will be held on all subjects—Bangla, English and group-based selective subjects— in HSC level but one- information and communication technology (ICT).
The respective education board will apply subject mapping method in evaluating ICT.
The two-hour long examination will carry 45 marks and 55 marks for the subjects with practical and without practical respectively. However, students will sit for 50-mark examination for Bangla II, English I and II papers.