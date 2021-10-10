State University organises online essay competition on 50 yrs of Independence

The Department of English Studies ran this year’s long essay-writing competition in September 2021.
The winners of this prestigious competition came from three different departments, the 3rd place belonging to Subarna Khorshed from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, 2nd place to the Department of English Studies' Jannatul Ferdous, and the 1st place was awarded to ATM Faisal Antu from the Department of Architecture.
Professor Ali Ahsan, dean, Business and Social Sciences, presided over the prize distribution ceremony, along with the advisor, professor Sayeedur Rahman, and the head, Touhida Easmin Humaira of the English Studies Department.
English Language Lab and Resource Centre is an initiative taken by the Department of English, State University of Bangladesh to harness the creativity of the students and improve their English language skills by organising a diverse range of activities.