Stipend programme of PM's education trust inaugurated in city

The programme of stipends, tuition fees and distribution of aid to poor students for 2022 under the ‘Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust’ was inaugurated at International Mother Language Institute auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday, reports BSS.

Deputy minister for Education, Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel inaugurated the programme while education minister Dipu Moni joined it virtually as the chief guest, a press release said.

Secretary of technical and madrasah education department Kamal Hossain was present as special guest with secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division, Abu Bakar Siddique in the chair.

Managing director (additional secretary) of the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust, Nasreen Afroz gave the welcome speech on the occasion.

Besides, officials of various departments and agencies under the Ministry of Education and heads of various educational institutions and some students who received stipends also took part in the programme.

The Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust was set up in 2012 to ensure the education of poor and meritorious students who are deprived of education due to lack of money.

