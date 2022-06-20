Stipend programme of PM's education trust inaugurated in city

Managing director (additional secretary) of the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust, Nasreen Afroz gave the welcome speech on the occasion.
Besides, officials of various departments and agencies under the Ministry of Education and heads of various educational institutions and some students who received stipends also took part in the programme.
The Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust was set up in 2012 to ensure the education of poor and meritorious students who are deprived of education due to lack of money.