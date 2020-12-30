Students aged below 11 can apply for admission at sixth grade: HC

The High Court on Tuesday stayed a government circular that had restricted students aged below 11 from applying for admission to sixth grade in public high schools, reports UNB.

The HC also directed to extend the application date for admission for one more week in schools, as children below 11 failed to apply at sixth grade in specific time this year.

The bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by a guardian.

Advocate Anik R Haque, who stood for the petitioner, said in 2017 the government issued the circular fixing specific age limit for students’ admission in public school which had restricted students aged under 11 from applying for admission at sixth grade.