Students want to return to classes following health guidelines

Sheikh Sadi, student of Class 9 at Dhamrai High School, said they were not being able to learn properly through online classes. Internet facilities had to be improved.

Sanjida, Class 11 student of Khulna Government Women’s College, said due to the long closure, all sorts of garbage and dirt has piled up in the schools. School grounds were even being use to graze the cows. These needed to be cleaned and the government should bear these expenses.

Class 12 student of Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Public College, Rafsan Jani, said when the educational institutions reopened, the students shouldn’t be forced to follow the entire syllabus. It should be made concise.

Kazi Abdul Halim, student of Class 12 at Sylhet’s Jalalabad Public School and College, pointed to the discrepancy in internet between the cities and the villages, and said that most of the students in Sylhet’s collages come from the villages. They cannot stay at the hostels or messes now, but they do not have uninterrupted internet in the villages where they are staying. And many of their parents are facing problems in earning a living. It is difficult for them to pay for internet data.

A 2021 HSC candidate, Abdul Halim, went on to say that he did not want ‘auto-pass’, but said that the exams should be postponed and the syllabus shortened.

Schools should be opened with all precautionary measures for those who need it more in the rural areas, said Class 10 student Chowdhury Razia Sultana of Thutia High School in Shahzadpur, Sirajganj.

Emdadul Huq of Class 11 at Rajshahi’s New Degree College, said after passing the SSC exam and getting admitted to HSC, he hasn’t been able to go to college. Though studying in Rajshahi, his home was in the village which had internet connection problems. He said there would be discrepancies in assessment on exams based on online classes. There would be discrimination between rural and urban students. This should be taken into consideration when decisions were made.