Summit pledges full support to Alo'r Pathshala schools for next 2 years

About 1,200 students study in these six schools and the pass rate among the students of ‘Alo'r Pathshala’ at JSC examinations is 100 per cent.
Summit Power Limited managing director (MD) Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Wadud, Summit Meghnaghat Power MD ANM Tariqur Rashid, Summit Bibiyana Power Limited MD and CEO SM Noor Uddin, Summit Meghnaghat Power (2) CEO Md Reaz Uddin and managing trustee of Prothom Alo Trust and editor of Prothom Alo Matiur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
Addressing the event, director of Summit Group and member of CSR committee Azeeza Aziz Khan said Summit is always with the good work and their support would continue to such activities including the establishment of school.
Prothom Alo Trust and Envoy Group chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed thanked Summit Group chairman Aziz Khan for extending the support.
Thanking the Summit Group chairman Aziz Khan, managing trustee of Prothom Alo Trust, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said, “Summit has been providing financial assistance to schools of ‘Alo'r Pathshala’ for 12 years. Besides, Summit always assists in various activities of the Trust including the support fund for women with acid burns.”
Associate editors of Prothom Alo and trustees Anisul Hoque and Abdul Quayum, Summit Corporation senior general manager (administration) of Colonel (retd) Jawad-Ul-Islam and Prothom Alo Trust coordinator Mahbuba Sultana, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.