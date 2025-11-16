RUET admission test on 23 January, 2022 SSC graduates also eligible to apply
The admission test for first-year undergraduate enrolment at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) for the 2025-26 academic year will be held on 23 January.
For the first time, with students’ convenience in mind, exam centres will be set up not only on the RUET campus but also on the campus of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). The same question paper will be used at both centres.
This was announced today, Sunday, in a press release issued by RUET’s Public Relations Office.
The release stated, the decision was taken at the university’s 154th emergency academic council meeting, chaired by RUET Vice-Chancellor Professor SM Abdur Razzak. The multiple-choice admission test will offer 19,000 applicants the opportunity to compete for just over 1,200 seats.
Eligibility requirements
The minimum qualifications to apply for the admission test have also been set. Applicants must have passed the SSC or equivalent examination in 2022 or 2023 with a minimum GPA of 4.00, and must have obtained a GPA of 5.00 in the HSC or equivalent examinations held in 2025.
In addition, they must have a combined GPA of 14 in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at the higher secondary level.
For students who have completed O and A Levels, must have received a minimum grade of B in at least five subjects at O Level. Meanwhile, at A Level separate B grades are mandatory in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The A Level certificate must be dated in November 2024 or later.
The press release added that all other decisions regarding the admission test will be taken at a meeting of the steering committee formed for the admissions process.