None can pull the country into darkness: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said no one could pull Bangladesh back again if children of the country are given the opportunity to flourish their talent.

"If we give the opportunity to develop the talent of our children, no one can take this country back again," she said while addressing the opening ceremony of the distribution of stipends, tuition fees and awards among insolvent and meritorious students at her office.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that her government has given stipends to increase research and innovation, saying "Our children are very much meritorious and the stipend, given to the students to develop their talent, would contribute to our socioeconomic development."

"We are putting the highest emphasis on it," she added.

The prime minister said Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search is a great initiative for the flourish of talent from where a good number of talented children are being nurtured.

"Today, our children have got the opportunity to flourish their talent and now their innovative power is being bloomed," she said, adding "None can take the country back, pull the country into darkness."