State University, TESOL Society organise ‘Distinguished Lecture Series’

This session had a workshop on ‘Education for Transformation: Identifying Hegemony and Overcoming Entrenchment in ELT’ by Lawrence N. Berlin, an English Language specialist for the U.S. Embassy and National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM).

The workshop aimed to explore the ways in which English Language teachers tend to replicate the ways in which they were taught, and how teachers and trainers could seek alternative approaches to engage with learners and teach more effectively.

The focal point of the discussion was that English language teachers’ need to evaluate their teaching methods and adjust them to suit the needs of their students and deliver education in a more innovative way to keep up with changing times.