State University, TESOL Society organise ‘Distinguished Lecture Series’

This session had a workshop on ‘Education for Transformation: Identifying Hegemony and Overcoming Entrenchment in ELT’ by Lawrence N. Berlin, an English Language specialist for the U.S. Embassy and National Academy for Educational Management (NAEM).
The workshop aimed to explore the ways in which English Language teachers tend to replicate the ways in which they were taught, and how teachers and trainers could seek alternative approaches to engage with learners and teach more effectively.
The focal point of the discussion was that English language teachers’ need to evaluate their teaching methods and adjust them to suit the needs of their students and deliver education in a more innovative way to keep up with changing times.
In her opening remarks, Touhida Easmin Humaira, head of DES, highlighted the objectives of organising the distinguished lecture series. Later, professor Nawzia Yasmin, Pro-vice-chancellor of State University of Bangladesh congratulated the English studies department for taking the initiative to organise the programme.
Professor Sayeedur Rahman, advisor to the English studies department and president of TESOL Society introduced the resource person and stressed the significance of research for educators. He reaffirmed the collaborative bond between the English studies department and TESOL Society of Bangladesh.