British Council holds briefing for Commonwealth scholarship awardees

The British Council organised pre-departure briefing for the Commonwealth scholars awarded in 2023 from Bangladesh on 28 August 2023 at the residence of British high commissioner to Bangladesh.
This year, 24 talented individuals have received scholarships from Bangladesh in top-notch UK universities like the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, University College London, University of Warwick, University of Edinburgh, etc. All the Commonwealth Scholarship schemes are highly competitive, and candidates whose applications are outstanding across the board become successful.
The events aimed at celebrating the success of the scholarship recipients, allowing them to gather essential information and guidance from the Commonwealth Scholarship Alumni to ensure a smooth transition to life in the UK and demonstrate the positive impact of the Commonwealth Scholarship programme.
Sarah Cooke, the British high commissioner to Bangladesh, inaugurated the event with her welcoming remarks. She said, “As part of the UK's ongoing commitment to the Commonwealth, around 800 students from Commonwealth countries are given the chance to undertake postgraduate degrees with UK universities each year. I congratulate the 24 Bangladeshi scholars who received the Commonwealth Scholarship this year, and I wish them continued success.”
Tom Miscioscia, country director of British Council, said, “About 1,800 scholars from Bangladesh have benefited from this scholarship and have taken it to the next level by amplifying their learning to contribute to Bangladesh’s development. All my good wishes are with the scholars.”
This year, scholars from Bangladesh received scholarships to study in the fields of gender and international development, sexual and reproductive health, accounting and finance, risk, disaster and resilience, development studies, medical imaging, environmental law, economics for development, global development and environment, migration, mobility and development, community, engagement, and belonging, pharmacy, public policy, publishing studies, international relations, biology, clinical and public health nutrition, applied infectious disease epidemiology, education: language and education, international relations and finance.
During the event, the scholars had the opportunity to interact with each other and build networks to foster a sense of community and mutual support that will contribute to their academic and personal success in the UK.
Professor Biswajit Chanda, member University Grant Commission of Bangladesh, professor Rafiqul Islam, president, Bangladesh Association of Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows (BACSAF), and staff from the British Council and British High Commission were present at the event and congratulated the Commonwealth scholars for their achievement. Toufiq Hasan, head of education Bangladesh, British Council, concluded the event with his closing remarks.