British Council holds briefing for Commonwealth scholarship awardees

The British Council organised pre-departure briefing for the Commonwealth scholars awarded in 2023 from Bangladesh on 28 August 2023 at the residence of British high commissioner to Bangladesh.

This year, 24 talented individuals have received scholarships from Bangladesh in top-notch UK universities like the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, University College London, University of Warwick, University of Edinburgh, etc. All the Commonwealth Scholarship schemes are highly competitive, and candidates whose applications are outstanding across the board become successful.

The events aimed at celebrating the success of the scholarship recipients, allowing them to gather essential information and guidance from the Commonwealth Scholarship Alumni to ensure a smooth transition to life in the UK and demonstrate the positive impact of the Commonwealth Scholarship programme.