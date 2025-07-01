NU launches scholarship to honour ‘July Martyrs’

The National University (NU) has introduced 'July Martyrs' Memorial Scholarship', to be awarded annually in honour of the courageous role played by students in the historic July Uprising.

The announcement came on Tuesday as Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, handed over the scholarship cheques to three students at a ceremony held at the Chief Adviser's Office, marking the inauguration of month-long programmes to commemorate the anniversary of the July Uprising.

Under this scholarship programme, one-time financial assistance will be provided to talented students from disadvantaged, marginalised and specially-abled backgrounds who are studying at NU-affiliated colleges and institutes across the country at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, according to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

This year, a total of 2,040 students from 725 institutions are set to receive the scholarship. The National University is the largest higher education institution in the country, serving as the parent body for around 2,000 colleges and over four million students.

Some 32 students of NU sacrificed their lives during the July Uprising.