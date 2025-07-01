NU launches scholarship to honour ‘July Martyrs’
The National University (NU) has introduced 'July Martyrs' Memorial Scholarship', to be awarded annually in honour of the courageous role played by students in the historic July Uprising.
The announcement came on Tuesday as Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, handed over the scholarship cheques to three students at a ceremony held at the Chief Adviser's Office, marking the inauguration of month-long programmes to commemorate the anniversary of the July Uprising.
Under this scholarship programme, one-time financial assistance will be provided to talented students from disadvantaged, marginalised and specially-abled backgrounds who are studying at NU-affiliated colleges and institutes across the country at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, according to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.
This year, a total of 2,040 students from 725 institutions are set to receive the scholarship. The National University is the largest higher education institution in the country, serving as the parent body for around 2,000 colleges and over four million students.
Some 32 students of NU sacrificed their lives during the July Uprising.
Speaking at the event, Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar said, "A year ago, Bangladesh's youth ushered in a proud chapter in the nation's history through the July Uprising. As a result of that historic movement, we as a nation transitioned from being a population deprived of rights to empowered citizens."
He said the uprising paved the way for transforming the state from a repressive, isolated and authoritarian institution into a people-oriented, accountable entity governed by people elected representatives a responsibility that now lies with the present government.
"We must rebuild state institutions in a way that prevents the return of authoritarianism in this country. On this commemorative day of the July Uprising, we pay tribute to that national aspiration," Prof Abrar added.
He criticised the previous government's nearly 15-year tenure, particularly the last decade, accusing it of unlawfully ruling over the people, curbing freedom of expression and eroding citizens' fundamental rights.
"They made enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and a culture of repression as tradition. People were detained for years without trial. They weakened key state institutions including parliament, the judiciary and the Election Commission," he added.
Abrar noted that election after election turned into mockery, adding, "In the end, to crush student and public protests, they deployed state and party forces, committing crimes against humanity."
He mentioned that they have embarked on the difficult but essential task of ensuring justice for those responsible.
Highlighting the role of education in building an inclusive and equitable society, he said, "Education is the key to reducing inequality. Despite time constraints, this government is working to bring qualitative changes in the education sector."
He said they are committed to building an education system where people from all sections, from children to marginalised groups, can participate in the pursuit of knowledge, justice and ethical values.
The education adviser remarked the July Uprising not only gave the nation a new beginning but also ignited new dreams.
"Our youth must prepare themselves not only to lead Bangladesh but to represent the country on the global stage. Education will play a vital role in shaping that," the education adviser added.
NU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr ASM Amanullah, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Lutfor Rahman and Treasurer Prof Dr ATM Zafrul Azam were also present at the ceremony.