Education Alliance Bangladesh: New name for 'Safe Back to School'

The "Safe Back to School" campaign alliance, which was formed following the Covid situation to bring back students to school, has started a new journey to ensure inclusive quality education for all in the country, under a new name: "Education Alliance Bangladesh – EAB," reports UNB.

The declaration of this new name came at the Education Summit 2023 Wednesday in Dhaka.

"Let's Work Together to Ensure Inclusive Quality Education in Bangladesh," is the new slogan of the alliance.