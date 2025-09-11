National University honours 3rd year results published, 93.18pc passed
The results of the 2023 Honours 3rd Year examinations under the National University have been published with the average pass rate of 93.18 per cent in the examinations.
The results became available on the National University websites at 4:00pm on Thursday.
The results of BA & BSS are available on results.nu.ac.bd/ and the results of B.Sc, BBA & B.Music are on results.nubd.info.
National University Controller of Examinations Md Enamul Karim confirmed this in a notification.
It said a total of 343,146 regular, irregular, and improvement candidates from 880 colleges across the country took part in the examinations in 31 subjects at 342 centres.
The National University, however, said in a statement that authorities reserve the right to revise or cancel the entire results, if any discrepancy or errors are noticed in the published results.