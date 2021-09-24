Textbooks to be changed, learning to be easier

NCTB sources say that the textbooks of the new curriculum will have lessons focused more on analysis and experience rather than memorisation. The books won't be burdened with information. For example, the introduction of writers and poets won't be detailed with dates and figures. There will be changes in the layout, illustrations and design of the books. The students will find a reflection of their surroundings in the books.

An NCTB member, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, the number of pages and volume of the books perhaps won't be decreased much, but there will be more illustrations and such rather than excessive text.

There will be significant changes in the textbooks at the higher secondary level (Class 11 and 12) under the new curriculum. Under the present curriculum, Bangla, English, and Information and Communication Technology are compulsory subjects. Under the new curriculum, alongside Bangla and English, there will an integrated compulsory subject (comprising Art and Culture, Physical and Mental Health Care, etc).