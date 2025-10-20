Signboard reads ‘college,’ but no classes inside

On the wall of a multi-storey building near Khilgaon Chowrasta in the capital, large letters read ‘Bangladesh Commerce College.’ But stepping inside, there’s no sign of any college activities. The floor that once hosted classrooms is now occupied by another organisation. Yet, according to records from the Dhaka Education Board, one student from this college sat for this year’s HSC exams — and failed.

Yesterday afternoon, an elderly man was seen leaving the building. He runs a tea stall nearby.

“There used to be college activities here a couple of years ago. You’d see a few students around. Now, no one comes,” he said.

According to the Dhaka Education Board, the college received approval to operate in 2005 and began admissions in the 2005–06 academic year. Last year, four students took the exam, and one passed. A board official remarked, “It’s just a shell — nothing inside.”

When the phone number listed on the signboard was called, the person on the other end said it was not a number for Bangladesh Commerce College.

