HSC result: Lowest pass rate in 21 years, fault in edu system or something else?

This year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results have recorded the lowest pass rate in two decades. In 2005, the pass rate was 59.16 per cent. Since then, it had generally increased or fluctuated slightly, until this year when the results took a sharp downturn. For the first time in 21 years, the HSC pass rate has plummeted this year.

Under the nine general education boards, this year’s average pass rate stands at 57.12 per cent, nearly 19 percentage points lower than last year. In other words, around 43 per cent of students failed to pass this year. The number of students achieving GPA-5 has also dropped dramatically. Last year, 131,376 students obtained GPA-5, compared to 78,521 the year before. This year, the number has fallen to 63,219.

The HSC results were published today, Thursday. A total of 1,047,242 students sat for the exams under nine general education boards, of whom 598,166 passed. Results for the equivalent Alim (Madrasa), HSC Vocational, BM, and Diploma in Commerce examinations were also released today.