The UGC on The University of Comilla said this university got approval in 1995 but the government shut it in 2006, as the institution did not comply with the laws. The university then appealed to the court challenging the government’s order. Later, ambiguity arouse over the address of the university and the UCG did not find its existence at the address provided by the university authorities.

The UGC also received allegation of selling certificates against the university and as well as allegation of irregularities and corruption against its board of trustees. The university, too, has no vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and treasurer.