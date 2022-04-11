A senior UGC official told Prothom Alo that many people are coming to them to verify their certificates issued by these three universities that is why the warning is being issued.
According to the UGC, conflicts mar the board of trustees of the IBAIS University and several cases are pending in the court over the matter. Currently, the university neither has an approved campus and an address nor it has any vice chancellor, pro vice chancellor and treasurer.
The government ordered to close America Bangladesh University as it failed to comply with temporary permission and ensure quality education. The university authorities appealed to the High Court order and the top court ruled in favour of the university. However, the UCG later inspected the approved campus of the university and found the institution has no facilities, teachers, staff and educational activities as per the law. Currently, the university also has no vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and treasurer appointed.
The UGC on The University of Comilla said this university got approval in 1995 but the government shut it in 2006, as the institution did not comply with the laws. The university then appealed to the court challenging the government’s order. Later, ambiguity arouse over the address of the university and the UCG did not find its existence at the address provided by the university authorities.
The UGC also received allegation of selling certificates against the university and as well as allegation of irregularities and corruption against its board of trustees. The university, too, has no vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and treasurer.