CUET bans student politics
All types of student politics have been banned in Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET).
At the same time, all sorts of political involvement on the parts of teachers, officials and employees have been banned as well.
The decision was taken at the 136th meeting (urgent) of the university syndicate on Wednesday. Later it was announced in a notice by the university.
The notice states, “University students and teachers/officers/employees are prohibited from involvement in all kinds of political organisations and their activities. Violators of this order will be punished as per university rules.”
Recently, general students demanded the ban of student politics in various educational institutions of the country centering the platform ‘Students against Discrimination’. And, CUET University administration banned student politics right after that.