Student politics will bring outside interference into BUET

What circumstances led to the ban on student politics and then the decision to allow it again? What is the justification behind either of the decisions?

Abdul Hasib Chowdhury: Student politics in BUET was halted in 2019 in the face of vehement protest by the students, when Abrar Fahad was killed in an assault by Chhatra League leaders and activists of BUET’s Sher-e-Bangla Hall. He was tortured and beaten to death because he had criticised the Feni river water sharing agreement. But the BUET students had been calling for a halt to student politics from long before, initially back in 2002 when BUET student Sabequn Nahar Sony was caught in an exchange of fire between two factions of Chhatra Dal fighting over a tender, and killed. In 2013, Chhatra League leader Arif Rahman Deep was stabbed and killed by a religious fanatic student. Politics was involved in all three of these killings.

In face of this collective experience of students on BUET campus over these two decades, the killing of students in other universities, the failure of student organisation movements to end all this and, above all, the incompetence, negligence, carelessness, lack of responsibility and submission to the political powers by the authorities of the universities, the BUET students see that the absence of student politics is the only way to ensure a safe campus.

So when the students say ‘we don’t want student politics in BUET’, you have to understand what they really want. They want a safe campus where each and every student can walk in dignity, where they won’t have to be subservient to anyone in the halls. They want a healthy and positive academic environment. How can you call this demand of the students unjustified?

I do not know under what consideration the court has suspended the BUET authorities’ order to ban student politics. It is not my responsibility to explain their reasoning.