BUET: Why all these concoctions about winds of change?

On the eve of Victory Day, the students spend the night painting murals, covering the walls with decorative graffiti. The graffiti tells the tales of independence, the country and also protests against the various discrepancies on campus. Valiant freedom fighters are honoured, food is distributed among the destitute. Short films on the liberation war are made, drama on the liberation war are staged.

Discussions are organised on 15 August, the National Day of Mourning and flowers are placed before the image of the Father of the Nation. The students join this programmes spontaneously and this has continued through these last four and a half years.

Our rich cultural tradition will stand as a shield against the allegations of fundamentalist randomly made against BUET. Life on this small campus has become so vibrant that we lovingly call it the ‘land of living’. On BUET’s website you can see this line, ‘There is always something exciting happening at BUET.’

We were advancing towards what an ideal campus should be. Over the past four and a half years, no exams were cancelled, the quality of hall living conditions and the dining hall food has improved. BUET’s position in research and international competitions is going up and up. With no ragging, BUET has become the safest campus in Bangladesh for the newcomers.