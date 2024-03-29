BUET students demonstrate protesting entry of BCL leaders on campus at midnight

Student politics at BUET was announced forbidden following the killing of the university’s student Abrar Fahad by some of the BCL leaders and activists, also students of the university, in 2019.

After the media conference, the students took position in front of the Directorate of Students’ Welfare (DSW) and were seen chanting various slogans that were critical of party-line politics on the campus.

The demonstrating students at the conference highlighted five points at the press conference. Those are: expelling Civil Engineering department’s 21st batch student and BCL central committee member Imtiaz Rabbi permanently and cancelling his dormitory seat, as he was the main organiser of the political gathering on the campus on Wednesday night violating the university’s rules; expelling the assistants of Imtiaz Rabbi from their dormitories and from campus for different terms; clear answer from the BUET authority on why and how the outsiders with political identities entered the campus and whether legal actions would be taken against them; resignation of DSW if the first two are not met soon; and a written undertaking about not taking any action against the demonstrating students to harass them.